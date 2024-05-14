The Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

More classrooms please Minister

Samantha Townsend
By Samantha Townsend
May 15 2024 - 6:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Allie Elliott, 9 and her five-year-old sister Georgia from Moira Plains Station (in between Cobar and Wilcannia).
Allie Elliott, 9 and her five-year-old sister Georgia from Moira Plains Station (in between Cobar and Wilcannia).

Outback parents are calling for more classrooms to keep up with the enrolments at Broken Hill School of the Air (SOTA).

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Samantha Townsend

Samantha Townsend

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.