More classrooms please Minister

Outback parents are calling for more classrooms to keep up with the enrolments at Broken Hill School of the Air (SOTA).
The call comes as year groups are being staggered throughout the day so they can fit students in the classrooms while their siblings either learn from a motel down the road or at another school because there is no room at SOTA.
During a visit to Sydney, members from the Isolated Children's Parents Association of NSW (ICPA) met with politicians and stakeholders to raise concerns about children's education in remote areas including SOTA's classroom issue.
While they want the government to build more classrooms and have suggested adjacent land to the school, a Department of Education spokesperson said there were currently no plans to build additional classrooms at SOTA.
In their submission, ICPA outlined that students attended the SOTA site on average 35 days a year for "important face to face education" and with 146 enrolments there was not enough classroom space for the whole school experience at the same time.
This is causing strain on families, with many like Adelaide Elliott travelling a 600 kilometre round trip from their property Moira Plains Station (in between Cobar and Wilcannia) so her children Allie, 9 and Georgia, 5, can attend school.
"The school (SOTA) has made a valid effort when we come to town, the kids have been accommodated at other schools and we are thankful to those principals who have been so accommodating," Mrs Elliott said.
"We don't own a house in town...we stay in motel every time we come to town, which is roughly 35 to 40 times a year, in term one it cost $3000 no one subsidies that.
"There are no other public schools in Sydney that have to pay $3000 for their kids to attend normal school activities."
Mrs Elliott said all they were asking for was more classrooms to accommodate all the students when they visit town from their outback stations.
"We have outgrown the area we have for SOTA," she said.
"The department of education needs to pay attention, we need more facilities for our kids," she said.
A Department of Education spokespersons said it was meeting with the principal soon to discuss the needs of the school, the students and their families.
"The school has made no direction for any students to learn from hotel rooms," the spokesperson said.
"The option for short term enrolment at schools in Broken Hill is available for parents."
