One of the best crops in a long time for orange growers

The Navel season is close to kicking off in the Riverina with the crop some of the best there has been in several years.
After recent seasons of wet weather affecting crops, labour shortages and price woes Griffith District Citrus Growers Association secretary Vito Mancini, Red Belly Citrus, Lake Wyangan, said "things have virtually done a 180 for our industry in the last 12 months".
"The drier warmer weather we had over summer has allowed us to grow probably one of the best crops we have had in a long time," he said.
"The fruit is sweet and large and is at the right quality for pretty much every market, both nationally and globally.
"This year the eating quality is the best it's been in the last five years. I'm hoping that consumers close an eye to the external quality and concentrate on the flavour inside and they'll be pleasantly surprised."
Mr Mancini said prices were looking stable for growers.
"Returns for growers I think will be up because more growers have fruit in that larger more saleable size," he said.
While juice prices have been a long-standing issue, they have also turned a corner this season.
"This time last year was sitting around 20 cents a kilogram and that's now raised to 50 cents a kilo," he said.
"That's a massive gain so growers are starting to feel a lot more confident in their future."
Mr Mancini said there was a global shortfall in juice concentrate, which has made the difference.
"This time last year we couldn't sell an orange but now we're getting offers from pretty much all processors for whatever fruit we have available," he said.
"It's amazing how fast things turn."
While labour had also been an issue in recent years, Mr Mancini said there was now more available.
"Particularly backpackers have been coming back into this area and we're looking forward to a good harvest without delay," he said.
GDCGA chairman Torren Sergi, Golden Grove Citrus, Tharbogang, said the weather had been on their side.
"The last three seasons we've battled hail storms and also albedo breakdown," he said.
"This season we've had nice long sunny days, which we need for firm fruit."
Mr Sergi said with the concentrate shortfall, the higher demand would also produce a higher return for the off run fruit, which often was dumped to the cows.
At his own orchard Golden Grove Citrus Mr Sergi had picked early season Navels and will begin the main season Washington Navels in about three to four weeks.
"The size profile is up on last year and the fruit looks quite relatively clean as well," he said.
