The Land
Home/Agribusiness

Trailblazer Kristen Fredericksen paves her path in bovine reproduction

Elka Devney
By Elka Devney
May 24 2024 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dr Kristen Fredericksen founded KB Livestock Services in 2021. Picture by Emily Hurst
Dr Kristen Fredericksen founded KB Livestock Services in 2021. Picture by Emily Hurst

What started as a desire for independence and a break from mixed veterinary practice for Kristen Frederickson, Molong, has since evolved into a thriving bovine reproduction business.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elka Devney

Elka Devney

Journalist

Dubbo based journalist covering Central NSW for The Land. Got a yarn? Drop me a line at elka.devney@theland.com.au

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.