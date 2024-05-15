Whip Cracker snaps up intermediate champion at Hereford National

One of the first sons of a new sire for Mawarra Genetics, Longford, Vic, has made an impression in the ring today at the Herefords National Show and Sale in Wodonga.
Mawarra Whip Cracker T229 rose to the top of 30 intermediate bulls under the watchful eye of international judge, Shane Bedwell, American Hereford Association chief operating officer, Kansas City.
The 22-month-old Oldfield Quantum Speed Q029 son was described by Mr Bedwell as a bull that had a little more 'snap' to him.
"He has a little more style," he said.
"He doesn't have that much condition on him, so when you value add him from behind he has a tremendous amount of shape.
"He is really true and squared off from behind."
Mr Bedwell said Whip Cracker was a bull that added extra value, while his data on paper matched his phenotype.
Weighing 850 kilograms, he recorded estimated breeding values in the top two per cent of the breed for 400-day and 600-day growth with +82 and +118, respectively.
He was also in the top 2pc for carcase weight with a value of +82 along with an eye muscle area value of +8.
Stud principal Logan Sykes said he was a very complete bull, with great length and carcase and softness to him, which showed in his EBVs.
"He is the first son to be offered at a national by Quantum Speed," he said.
"We've had a couple of bulls from him that we sold in the on-property sale but he is the first one we've bought out.
"He has bred really well for us.
"His dam Minerva is by NJW Endure, who also sired the grand champion bull here two years ago, Mawarra Ultra Star, so he is very similarly bred to Minerva."
The reserve champion intermediate bull was awarded to Granite Hill Toro T010, exhibited by Granite Hill Herefords, Bungendore.
Weighing 914 kilograms, Toro measured an eye muscle area of 135 square centimetres with a 40cm scrotal.
By Injemira Robert Redford Q287, the 22-month-old bull, ranked in the top 6pc with a birthweight value of +1.
He also carried the high ranking values into his carcase traits with a carcase weight figure of +79 and +7.5 EMA, both placing in the top 3pc.
Mr Bedwell said he was a bull that is conservative in his birthweight and calving values, while having a moderate growth pattern.
"He is a bull that is really neat and in his figures too," he said.
