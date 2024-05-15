Clean sweep for Mawarra at Hereford National Show and Sale

The junior champion bull came in to steal the show at the Hereford National Show and Sale today at Wondonga.
Mawarra Whiteout T290, exhibited by Mawarra Genetics, Longford, Vic, was sashed grand champion bull under international judge Shane Bedwell, Kansas City, USA.
He competed for the top title against stablemates, Mawarra Whip Cracker T229, the intermediate champion bull, and Mawarra Western Star T060, the senior champion for the show.
Mr Bedwell said the show very quickly highlighted the work breeders had put in to make the cattle very functional, dark and deep ribbed, heavily pigmented, extra athletic and sound.
"I like what you've done in terms of the paper work, to me and we talk about it a lot in the States is there is no reason why we can't have the two worlds combined," he said.
"We have cattle up here that do an excellent job of combining a lot of the traits, and there's several of them and our genetics evaluation we have the same thing over in the US.
"We always add traits we're never taking away and so it's really hard to find cattle that tie it all together.
"But that's why you're all breeders, each and every step is supposed to be to move your program forward, embrace the tools.
"I've been quite pleased with these figures and I've used them today."
He praised the top bulls' feet and leg structure, their quality, their body and their doability.
"There's a little bit of variation out here and a personal preference on what you like," he said.
"The junior champion to me is one that is incredibly athletic, incredibly massive in his body, he's stout.
"The way he uses that hind leg in his rear joint I think is exceptional."
The top ribbon winner was by Mawarra Showtime P277 and out of Mawarra Miss Titania 127.
The August 2022-drop had Hereford Breedplan estimated breeding values of +7 eye muscle area, birthweight of +6.1, 200-day weight of +38, 400-day weight of +72 and 600-day weight of +100.
Stud principal Logan Sykes said the result couldn't have been better for the Victorian stud.
"It takes a lot to get them here but we're just happy with the data is matching up to the bulls more now, so it's good to see," he said.
"We always look at phenotype and structure first and then we try and match up the data and bring that in to help out.
"It's been pretty good for a while but this year it's really coming through."
