Premier Young farm to be auctioned after 123 years of family ownership

The owners of Glensloy near Young have been farming their versatile country for so long they remember when superphosphate arrived to revolutionise agriculture.
Now after 123 years of working their land, the well known local farm family has offered it up for sale, to be auctioned on June 14 at 11am at the Young Services Club.
Glensloy takes in 1082 hectares (2674 acres) just 9km west of Young in the tightly held and blue ribbon Hilltops district.
This historic property is also well known locally for its high production and is believed to one of the first to apply super to their land.
Offered for the first time since 1901, the farm has become a cropping, lamb, wool and beef production powerhouse with zero chemical used on the property in two decades.
Recent soil tests reveal an impressive average PH of 5.4 and excellent organic carbon levels.
Agents from Elders Real Estate say the property has never been overstocked and is currently running 2000 Merino ewes, 1500 lambs and 100 shorthorn cattle with an abundance of feed and water available.
The property is divided into 20 paddocks across a mix of red loam to sandy loam soils.
Water supplies are secured through 15 dams, some spring fed.
There are also seven bores and frontage to the Stony Creek.
Farm improvements include a seven-stand wool shed with undercover yarding, newer steel yards plus a 58 panel solar system.
The seven-bedroom homestead was built in 1906 with swimming pool and tennis court.
A three-bedroom managers house is described as clean and tidy plus there is also a three-bedroom "workers" house on the property.
The farm has a large machinery shed, sundry other shedding and two flat bottom silos.
The cattle yards have a loading ramp, forcing race and undercover crush.
For more information contact Rachelle Barnett from Elders Real Estate at Young on 0487 397213.
