Monash experts: Buzz-worthy research for World Bee Day 2024

"Honeybee hives are increasingly monitored remotely using new technologies.This is especially important to allow proper management under climate change and the stress of pests, pathogens and even chemical pesticides. Uniquely, we are developing monitoring technologies for Australia's native stingless bee hives. These bees are important crop and wildflower pollinators, and are not directly susceptible to Varroa mite which is spreading amongst our introduced European honeybee population.