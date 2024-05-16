The Land
NSW Farmers branch revamped and eID motion developed, but challenges remain

Rebecca Nadge
Rebecca Nadge
May 17 2024 - 6:45am
NSW Farmers Hay branch president Geoff Chapman, Hay. Picture by Rebecca Nadge.
After being dormant for about 10 years, the NSW Farmers Hay branch has been revitalised and has developed a motion seeking a recycling or rebate scheme for surplus electronic identification tags.

Rebecca Nadge

Livestock editor

Bec is livestock editor for The Land. She has previously worked for Stock & Land in Victoria, the ABC in Kununurra, and newspapers in Kalgoorlie and New Zealand. Contact her at bec.nadge@theland.com.au

