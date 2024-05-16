The Land
Home/Rural Life

'Won't survive': Roads and councils at risk without funding boost, mayor says

Layton Holley
By Layton Holley
May 16 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Potholes on Shelley Road in Walwa. File image
Potholes on Shelley Road in Walwa. File image

Rural and regional councils "won't survive" if they continue to bear the brunt of costs associated with road repairs, a Border mayor says.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Layton Holley

Layton Holley

Journalist

Layton is a journalist at The Border Mail. He is interested in profiles, features, and hard news. If you have a story please reach out to him at layton.holley@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.