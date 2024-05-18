From aerial photographs to painting individualised farm landscapes

It's clear when talking to Bermagui artist Graham Hearn just how much he loves to create, and the connection he has to the southern Riverina.
Mr Hearn grew up on a farm near Deniliquin and started painting about five years ago.
His exhibition, Aerial Farmscapes, was launched at the Moulamein Art Gallery recently and showcased his latest work, which is inspired by aerial photographs of farming properties that were once a centrepiece in a lot of farmhouses.
Farmers supply him with an photograph to work off, but the painting also allows for some poetic license.
In some cases, there have been requests for different crop types, dams or livestock to be added in.
The end result is a vibrant, aerial view that is unique to each property.
"It's got to have colour, it's got to have a bit of texture," Mr Hearn said.
"It doesn't become just a painting on the wall, it becomes part of their family and part of their home.
"It's a great way of getting their farm on canvas and they can actually put it in their lounge room - it doesn't have to be behind a door in the study."
The canvases, which use sustainably grown timber and sit at 900 millimetres by 1200mm, have to be ordered in.
All up, the process takes between four and six weeks.
"This is on the edge of taking it full time - the farmscapes I really want to take off," he said.
"I just really believe in them and that's where I'm concentrating on now."
His work includes includes impressionistic-style Australian landscapes and what he describes as moveable art, where his paintings are printed onto fabric, scarves, umbrellas and carry-on luggage.
Mr Hearn developed his techniques over time. He is entirely self taught.
"I've always been kind of creative and I thought, 'I have to get what's in here onto some kind of medium'," he said.
"Some of the early work is pretty average - you've got to start somewhere - but I just kind of developed into a style.
"I just love to paint."
Mr Hearn's brother still farms in the district, and so it was through word of mouth that the Moulamein Art Gallery approached him about the exhibition and a painting workshop.
The gallery has been running since 2007. President Kathy Gibson said a number of grants over the years had allowed the art committee to purchase the building.
Along with hosting exhibitions by visiting artists, the gallery also showcases local artists' works, which includes paintings, glass art and ornamental forging.
It also runs a bi-annual sculpture competition and a photography exhibition each October.
Ms Gibson said the gallery was funded by art sales but was also open two days a week as a cafe.
The team of volunteers were on a rotating roster.
The cafe was an important meeting place for the small community, Ms Gibson said.
"We're pretty vital for the community," she said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.