The Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Willaura stud bags top-priced bull at Hereford National Show and Sale

BM
Helen DeCosta
By Barry Murphy, and Helen Decosta
Updated May 16 2024 - 2:45pm, first published 2:44pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grand champion and top-priced bull Mawarra Whiteout T290, with Logan and Peter Sykes, Mawarra Genetics, Longford, Craig Brewin, Mick Peterson and Anthony Baillieu, Yarram Park Herefords, Willaura, with Ross Milne and Paul Dooley, Elders. Photo by Barry Murphy.
Grand champion and top-priced bull Mawarra Whiteout T290, with Logan and Peter Sykes, Mawarra Genetics, Longford, Craig Brewin, Mick Peterson and Anthony Baillieu, Yarram Park Herefords, Willaura, with Ross Milne and Paul Dooley, Elders. Photo by Barry Murphy.

A Willaura stud has taken home the top-priced bull at the Hereford National Show and Sale in Wodonga.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BM

Barry Murphy

Journalist

Helen DeCosta

Helen DeCosta

Livestock Writer

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.