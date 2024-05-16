The Land
Steers prices remain firm, heifers kicking by 20c/kilogram at Inverell sale

Simon Chamberlain
Simon Chamberlain
May 17 2024
Heifers up by 20 cents a kilogram: AWN Squires' Tom Oakes

Quality lines of steers and heifers held their value at Thursday's Inverell store sale, where more than 2050 head averaged 348.6 cents a kilogram.

