Buyers sought quality bloodlines at the Forbes stud pig sale

Buyers sought large frame pigs with quality bloodlines at the eighth annual Forbes Stud Pig Sale, held in Bedgerabong.
With five breeds offered from six vendors, 43 of 49 lots sold to a top price of $1500, twice, to average $889.
The first top-priced boar, Gumshire General N4347, was offered by Gumshire Pork, Kyneton, SA.
Sired by Gumshire General M597 and out of Gumshire Alison K927, the Landrace boar weighed 103 kilograms at 136 days with an average daily gain of 757 grams and P2 of eight millimetres.
Gumshire General was purchased by return client John Baxter, Laverstock, Condobolin.
As part of his mixed farming operation, Mr Baxter runs 70 head of outside sows. Pigs are born on the farm, weaned and grown out for bacon.
Mr Baxter said he liked the top-priced boar's short ears great quality of body and softness.
Vendor Micheal Blenkiron, who has sold at the sale since its inception in 2016, was very pleased to see the boar sell well.
Mr Blenkiron, who makes the 27 hour round trip to Bedgerabong each year, has bred pigs for 40 years and currently runs 350 head of sows.
The second top-priced boar, Dewsburys Lookout N324, was offered by Eli Bailey, Dewsbury Pork and Pig stud, Qualigo.
Sired by Green Isle Lookout J230 and out of Dewsburys Nancy G62, the Duroc boar weighed 102kg at 140 days with an average daily gain of 728g.
First time buyers Bryan Job and Yambo Zhang, Baroona, Peak Hill, purchased the boar for $1500.
Mr Job and Ms Zhang run 30 head of paddock sows and sought the boar's bloodlines.
"We want to improve our quality by introducing new bloodlines into our pigs," Mr Job said.
Vendor Eli Bailey, said the boar was robust, eager to work, good on his feet and full of meat.
Mr Job and Ms Zhang also purchased a Hampshire boar for $1100 as well as a Hampshire gilt for $1250.
The Wayne Reid in Appreciation Award for best exhibit, judged by Bob Bryson, Bedgerabong, was awarded to Pinedok Bessie 133, exhibited by James Dockrill, Pinedock stud, Casino.
The gilt sold for $1000 to B & E Grayson, Qld.
Volume buyer Wayne Gauci, WPG Enterprises, Cecil Park, purchased three boars to a top of $1425 as well as 12 gilts to a top of $750.
RM, JW and JP Goodfellow, Moonbi, purchased one Large White boar for $1250 as well as two Hampshire gilts for $800 each.
The Hobbs family, Waroona, Molong, purchased two Large White boars for $1300 and $1250.
Micheal Blenkiron, Keyneton, SA, purchased one Hampshire boar for $1100.
Auctioneers Murray Reid and Scott Smith conducted the sale with VC Reid Smith Livestock, Forbes, as the selling agents.
