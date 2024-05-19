Faces around the Hereford National Show and Sale in Wodonga

Hereford cattlemen and women travelled from far and wide to attend the 59th Hereford National Show and Sale, May 15 and 16 in Wodonga.
There were 121 bulls showcased through the show ring on Wednesday, before international judge Shane Bedwell, American Herefords Association, Kansas City.
On Thursday they were then offered through the sale ring with a top-price of $46,000 for Mawarra Whiteout T290, who was also sashed grand champion bull the day before.
The top-priced bull was purchased by Yarram Park, Willaura, Victoria.
Mawarra Genetics stud co-principal Logan Sykes said the bull was the "complete package".
"Like the judge said, his phenotype is really good and he's sort of what the industry is looking for," he said.
"He's got a carcass and weight for age and that softness to go with it."
A total of 86 bulls were sold from the 121 offered at the sale, to the top of $46,000 and an average of $11,721.
This was back on the 2023 sale where 118 bulls were sold from 160 offered, to a top of $75,000 and an average of $12,067.
Mr Bedwell said he was hugely impressed by the Australian Hereford standard and said studs were presenting bulls which could "do it all".
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.