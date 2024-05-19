The Land
Home/Property

Plateau perfection in some of Australia's most scenic country | Video

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
Updated May 20 2024 - 8:44am, first published 8:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate

Verdant Hills is an easily accessible 104 hectare (258 acre) freehold property located in some of the most fertile and scenic country in Australia.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.