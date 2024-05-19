Plateau perfection in some of Australia's most scenic country | Video

Verdant Hills is an easily accessible 104 hectare (258 acre) freehold property located in some of the most fertile and scenic country in Australia.
Located at 969m above sea level on the Acacia Plateau Road near Legume, NSW, the property features rich red vine tree scrub soils, similar to that of Dorrigo, Maleny and Atherton.
Verdant Hills' rolling plateau country is currently used to consistently run about 150 cows and calves.
The property is very well watered by the Acacia Creek, which supplied tanks and concrete troughs. There is also a spring fed dam.
The boundary fencing comprises of mainly four barbed wires and is in good order.
The internal fencing needs renewal, but the property is set up with several new gateways and steel stay panels to enable cell grazing in 17 paddocks.
Improvements include a four bedroom home on about a 245 square metre slab, and a lockable, weatherproof 20x12m steel shed on slab.
Marketing agent Jez McNamara, Ray White Rural, said Verdant Hills was well named, featuring rich, green pastures in some of Australia's most desirable elevated country.
"The elevation provides stunning views in every direction," Mr McNamara said.
"The plateau is known for its cattle pasture of kikuyu clover and rye grass as well as the deep rich red soils growing nearby potatoes and kiwifruit.
"This is not just a good cattle block.
"As distances continue to close in, Verdant Hills could be seen as a home, a weekender or perhaps for a more commercial use in some of the most scenic country in Australia."
Verdant Hills is situated about 15km south west of Killarney and a 40 minute drive from Warwick.
Expressions of interest close on June 4.
Contact Jez McNamara, 0427 270 280, or Peter Douglas, 0407 172 101, Ray White Rural Queensland.
