Careers access to red meat processing just got easier

May 20 2024 - 9:00am
Crowds at Primex field days in Casino have a look at the careers portal designed to encourage people to enter the workforce in red meat processing. Photo supplied.
The Australian Meat Processor Corporation (AMPC) has launched a new interactive careers portal to help Australians find a job in the industry.

