Careers access to red meat processing just got easier

The Australian Meat Processor Corporation (AMPC) has launched a new interactive careers portal to help Australians find a job in the industry.
The AMPC Careers Portal is a new interactive online site where users can explore the varied and diverse roles available in red meat processing.
AMPC staff will display the portal throughout Primex, showing different members of the red meat supply chain and how they can use the site before it goes live next week.
The new portal will be a useful tool to work in tandem with AMPC's national More to Meat campaign, which is running in regional Australia to promote the jobs available in the industry.
AMPC Program Manager Amanda Carter said she hoped both the portal and the More to Meat campaign would result in more people giving the red meat processing industry a go.
"The AMPC Career Portal's purpose is to promote the amazing and diverse roles at red meat processing plants.
"The one thing that excites me about this portal is being able to showcase the many opportunities in red meat processing. It is an industry which has a lot more career paths than you might think."
"This portal will be able to be used by career advisors and red meat processors at career days, agriculture field days and other industry events."
People who are interested in a career in red meat processing will be able to interact with the AMPC Careers Portal to explore careers that align with their personal attributes. For example, if the user likes numbers - they will be prompted to look into roles such as accounting. If the user is more hands-on - they will be sent to more practical roles, like an electrician.
The AMPC Careers Portal will also highlight career paths and how to progress in the red meat processing industry.
Amanda said, "Users will be able to ask questions and an employee from a processing plant will appear on the screen to answer those questions. It will also provide the ability to watch videos of real people working in various red meat processing roles."
AMPC worked together with Think Digital and red meat processors across Australia to develop the portal.
The project is funded by the NSW Government, TAFE NSW, and Empowered Women in Trades.
For more information, please contact Nelson Ellis on 0437499668.
