Students get a pig-ture of pork industry at Forbes Stud Pig Youth Show

Students from across the Central West swapped the classroom for the Bedgerabong showground on Wednesday May 15, to gain a better pig-ture of the pork industry at the annual Forbes Stud Pig Youth Show.
No less than 120 participants gained a hands-on experience with discussions and demonstrations lead by industry professionals.
Reproduction, auctioneering, livestock transportation, biosecurity, feral pig management, butchery, animal hygiene, parading and junior judging we just some of the topics covered.
Forbes Stud Pig Youth Show committee member Anne Earney, Bedgerabong, said the students loved learning about all sides of the industry.
"It is the only opportunity for some students to gain a hands-on learning experience as not all schools have pigs," she said.
"People who have attended the youth show previously have since gone into the industry which is amazing.
Forbes High School teacher Rachel Eagles says it's a unique offering for her agriculture students and show team.
"It encompasses everything from the grassroots producer all the way through to the butchery," she said.
In the junior judges competition, Parkes Christian School year 12 student Marcus Moss took home the champion broadribbon.
