The Land
Home/Rural Life

Students get a pig-ture of pork industry at Forbes Stud Pig Youth Show

Elka Devney
By Elka Devney
May 20 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Students from across the Central West swapped the classroom for the Bedgerabong showground on Wednesday May 15, to gain a better pig-ture of the pork industry at the annual Forbes Stud Pig Youth Show.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elka Devney

Elka Devney

Journalist

Dubbo based journalist covering Central NSW for The Land. Got a yarn? Drop me a line at elka.devney@theland.com.au

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.