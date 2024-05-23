What is the holy grail for wool marketing?

It has been interesting as The Land has gone through the process of its WoolPoll survey to see the passion and concern from growers about their industry. The 186 legitimate responses is but a snapshot, but it does still give us a temperature check on people's feelings.
The overall sentiment that Australian Wool Innovation is not providing value for money is a concern. And the ongoing low wool price is clearly central to this.
Everybody seems to want the marketing to be effective, even those who feel it's currently not providing value for money.
So how does AWI find that magic recipe that overcomes the hurdle of marketing a commodity, as opposed to having a brand position that connects directly with customers?
Many years and dollars have been spent on marketing wool's various qualities to designers, brands and the public, including at the point of sale, but the customer's loyalty remains with the fashion brand itself.
Suggestions such as pushing the sustainability and carbon benefits of wool may have some credit, and growing the diversity of end markets seems like a no brainer from a risk perspective. But all this is still at the commodity/fibre generic marketing level.
People buy a Zegna suit because it's Zegna, not necessarily because it's made from wool, just like the Toyota electric vehicle advertisement running at present where the message is the fella bought his car because it was a Toyota, not because it was electric.
Wool can piggy back on these brands, and a lot of work has gone into making wool more comfortable and convenient. But while wool and the many weaves and materials that can be made from it are absolute standouts in terms of being natural, healthy and high performance products, it is not an end-product brand.
A brand represents a style, a way of life, or an image, which in today's digital, direct-to-consumer environment has a more defined audience that can be targeted.
One commodity which has achieved cut-through is Wagyu. With brands like Jacks Creek or Robbins Island, it's all about them being Wagyu more so than the brand. Likewise with Angus. The raw material's image has become better recognised than the brand upon it.
What clothing brand is about being wool, rather than the individual brand? This is the holy grail for wool. Therefore, is an image makeover for wool needed? And are growers prepared to fund it?
