The Land
Home/Sheep & Goats

What is the holy grail for wool marketing?

By Andrew Norris
May 24 2024 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
What is the holy grail for wool marketing?
What is the holy grail for wool marketing?

It has been interesting as The Land has gone through the process of its WoolPoll survey to see the passion and concern from growers about their industry. The 186 legitimate responses is but a snapshot, but it does still give us a temperature check on people's feelings.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.