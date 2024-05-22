The Land
Home/Sheep & Goats

Growers flag lack of wool price progress

Denis Howard
By Denis Howard
Updated May 22 2024 - 6:19pm, first published 6:16pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie and Nick Lyons, Mt Bodangora Merino Farm, Wellington (also on our cover), believe the wool levy needs to be raised for Australian wool to still have a voice at the international table. Picture by Denis Howard.
Natalie and Nick Lyons, Mt Bodangora Merino Farm, Wellington (also on our cover), believe the wool levy needs to be raised for Australian wool to still have a voice at the international table. Picture by Denis Howard.

The cost of producing wool continues to rise and like most sectors of agriculture, wool growers are feeling the pinch.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Denis Howard

Denis Howard

Senior Journalist, The Land

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.