The Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Big decisions lay ahead for wool growers

Denis Howard
By Denis Howard
May 22 2024 - 6:07pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ACM Agri's WoolPoll survey results have shown the majority of growers do not want to increase the wool levy rate, however, there is strong support for better marketing.
ACM Agri's WoolPoll survey results have shown the majority of growers do not want to increase the wool levy rate, however, there is strong support for better marketing.

The ACM Agri WoolPoll survey has closed and the results are in - most wool growers don't want to see the Australian Wool Innovation levy raised.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Denis Howard

Denis Howard

Senior Journalist, The Land

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.