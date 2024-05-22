Big decisions lay ahead for wool growers

The ACM Agri WoolPoll survey has closed and the results are in - most wool growers don't want to see the Australian Wool Innovation levy raised.
The 2018 WoolPoll vote resulted in the levy dropping to 1.5 per cent from 2pc, with the 1.5pc rate maintained after the 2021 WoolPoll, and many people believe the vote later this year will play a vital role in the future of the wool industry.
This year's WoolPoll takes place from September 20 to November 1, with Australian Wool innovation to supply eligible wool growers with information on projected revenue at different levy rates and what program spending will look like for those levy rates.
ACM Agri asked wool growers from across the nation their opinions on the levy rate and AWI's performance with 186 respondents taking part in the survey - 85 from NSW, 46 from South Australia, 32 from Victoria/Tasmania, 12 from Queensland, and 11 from Western Australia.
Asked if they believed the wool levy is providing value for money, 46pc of growers said no, 35pc said yes and 19pc were unsure.
The largest percentage of growers who said they were not getting value for money from the levy was in Vic/Tas with 59pc, followed by NSW with 49pc and SA with 30pc.
The WA and Qld small sample size does not give an accurate indication, however, 45pc of WA respondents and 42pc of Qld respondents believe they are not getting value from the levy.
South Australia led the way for growers believing AWI was offering value for money with 50pc of respondents answering in the affirmative.
This was followed by NSW with 32pc, Vic/Tas with 22pc. WA had 18pc see value in the levy while half the Qld respondents saw value for money.
Nationally, 39pc growers under the age 44 did not see value from the levy, while 36pc are. Wool growers aged 45 to 64 answered with 46pc not seeing value and 34pc believing AWI was offering value for money from the levy.
Nearly half the national growers 65 years and older (49pc) are not seeing value from the levy with 35pc believing the opposite.
Growers with less than 2000 ewes were evenly spread with 39pc seeing value from the levy and 39pc not seeing value.
Those growers with flocks larger than 2000 were less positive, with 50pc not seeing value in the levy and 33pc happy with what they are getting from AWI.
When asked what would represent value for money from the levy, 47pc of respondents answered improved wool prices, 26pc said improved marketing of wool, 10pc said more research and development, 6pc said more use/investment of new technologies, 6pc said more training and 4pc said less reliance on China.
As part of the survey, wool growers were asked to comment on what would represent value for money in terms of outcomes with responses including "increased appreciation by consumers of Australian wool", "more on ground staff, research that sells more wool, and more action in the market", and "increased wool price, and lower shearing costs".
Wool growers were asked if they believe the levy should return to 2pc with 43pc of respondents answering no, 34pc yes, and 23pc unsure.
The largest response against raising the levy to pre-2018 levels was from Vic/Tas with 53pc against it and 31pc for it, followed by NSW with 41pc against and 33pc for.
More respondents in SA were for the levy to return to 2pc with 39pc while 37pc were against it.
In Qld, 42pc were both for and against a levy rise while 55pc in WA were against it and 18pc for the raise.
Nationally, 39pc of wool growers under 44 years of age were for the levy to return to 2pc with 30pc against it.
Elder growers did not share the thoughts of the younger generation with 43pc of farmers aged between 45 and 64 years against raising the levy and 30pc for it, and 51pc of growers 65 and over against a rise with 37pc for it.
Sentiments were closely shared for growers with less than 2000 head, with 37pc in favour of a rise in the levy and 33pc against it.
Growers with more than 2000 head answered strongly against a rise with 49pc saying no and 32pc answering in support of it.
When asked to comment on why the industry should go back to the 2pc levy rate, 32pc of respondents answered to provide general support to the industry, 29pc answered to provide marketing, and 9pc said for R&D.
Comments in support of the industry going back to the 2pc levy included "to support the development and sale of natural fibres", and "the industry needs to promote the fibre to create demand and in turn, our returns. It won't sell itself".
Asked why the levy should not return to 2pc, 42pc of growers answered they are not seeing the value, 18pc said the money is not being spent wisely, 13pc said AWI is not doing a good job, and 6pc said AWI needs to be performance based.
Comments against the levy being raised included "AWI needs to scale back at this time as wool growers will be doing in light of falling wool returns", "I get much better return on money that I invest on-farm", and "the board is not addressing community concerns and not delivering on-farm gains".
Growers were questioned whether AWI should be targeting luxury markets or should more of the focus be on everyday clothes like socks and jumpers with 70pc answering they should be focused on both, 19pc want the focus on everyday clothes, and 6pc believing AWI should be targeting luxury markets.
What R&D AWI should be conducting has consistently divided opinions and survey responses to the same question were no different.
Animal health topped the list of responses with 29pc, followed by new product development and marketing with 20pc, improving productivity and profitability with 18pc, wool processing/manufacturing with 16pc and environment and sustainability opportunities with 14pc.
