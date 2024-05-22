Local buyers dominate Dunedoo store sale

Local buyers were out in force at the monthly Dunedoo store cattle sale dominating the bidding.
Steers made up the bulk of the 400 head yarding with buyers from Mudgee and the local area in attendance.
Milling Stuart agent Angus Stuart, Dunedoo, said it was a quality yarding with cattle in good condition.
"The market was a bit softer than what it was a month ago, but I think that is because there seems to be a few cattle about.
"We're still waiting for a bit of feed to come through in the area as well."
Mr Stuart said the standout of the sale was a draft of 62 Shorthorn/Red Angus, pregnancy-tested-in-calf cows (PTIC), four to 10-years-old, in calf to a Shorthorn bull, which sold to a top of $1240 on account of Judy and Nathan Haynes, Springdale, Dunedoo.
The best of the steers attracted bids to $1090 while the remaining ranged from $560 to $1040 a head.
Heifers made from $560 through to a top of $1050.
Pregnancy-tested-in-calf cows (PTIC) attracted bids from $830 to $1540.
The lead pen of the cows with calves topped the market at a price of $1820.
Swamp Creek Pastoral, Cassilis sold a pen of eight, Coolie-blood, Angus weaner steers, eight to 10-months old, for $1090 a head to Matthew and Fleur Guan, Bonniedoon.
Tony and Irene Cavallaro, Cassilis, sold nine, Angus cows with calves to top the sale at $1820.
Llangarwirra Pastoral, Orange, sold a pen of 25, Karoo Angus-blood, Angus heifers, eight to 10-months-old for $1050 a unit.
SJ McClure, Cassilis, sold 50, Claredale Hereford-blood, Poll Hereford mix sex weaners, six to eight-months-old, to a top of $800 a unit.
Andrew Bowman, Shingle Hut, Dunedoo, sold a draft of 50, Angus/Hereford steers, eight to 10-months old to a top of $820.
The top pen of nine, Angus/Hereord steers, sold by Mr Bowman was purchased by Birkalla Partnership, Dunedoo.
Mr Bowman also sold a pen of 21, Angus heifers for $830 a head.
Birkalla Partnership, Dunedoo, also purchased a pen of six, Charolais cross steers for $810.
Yarraman Partnership, Coolah, sold 26, Ronelle, Park and Leeds Shorthorn-blood, Shorthorn steers, 11 to 12-months-old for a high of $700.
D and M Brooks, Merriwa, sold a pen of 10, European cross mixed weaner for $890 a head.
The sale was conducted by Milling Stuart Pty Ltd, Dunedoo.
