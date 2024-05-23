Growers Leading change in crop research

Australian based field applied researcher, developer and extension provider, FAR Australia, is pleased to announce the launch of a new GRDC investment which aims to transform on-farm profitability for wheat and barley growers in the high rainfall zones of Australia.
Despite the efforts of previous research initiatives, a significant gap remains to exist between actual crop yields and the profitability possibilities in these regions.
"The project builds on previous GRDC Hyper Yielding Crops investments which demonstrated higher crop water use efficiency and yields were possible for the high-rainfall zone through informed decisions on variety, sowing date, fertiliser and disease management," Ms Rebekah Starick, GRDC grower relations manager - south, said.
"This continued investment in the high rainfall zone will put that knowledge into practice on-farm for a wide range of growers, empowering them to become more profitable."
Central to the Hyper Profitable Crops (HPC) initiative are seven innovation and benchmarking hubs strategically located across key high rainfall zones, including the South Coast of Western Australia, South-eastern South Australia, Southern Victoria, Tasmania, and Southern New South Wales.
These hubs will serve as vital centres for knowledge exchange, facilitated discussions, and hands-on crop inspections, not only enabling growers to learn from each other, but to also explore and implement innovative agronomic practices that will lead to increased profitability on farm.
"At FAR Australia, we are committed to empowering cereal farmers to maximise their on-farm profitability whilst promoting sustainable agricultural practices," Nick Poole, FAR Australia's managing director said.
"As part of this HPC initiative, 17 discussion groups will be developed across these HRZ regions.
"Whilst this initiative aims to boost on farm profitability, it also aims to develop and build confidence among Gen Y growers and advisors, who, within their regions, will help form the basis of 'growers leading change'.
"In addition to the discussion groups, through benchmarking on-farm paddock performance and supporting smaller HPC specific trial programs, growers will also have the opportunity to fine-tune their management practices, which will not only optimise crop yields, but will also lead to more profitable outcomes in the future."
To assist with the on-farm benchmarking, FAR Australia has partnered with regional farming systems groups who will provide project officers in their respective regions to work closely with these farmers in obtaining input and operational data.
This data will be costed generically per region in an Agworld data platform, therefore there will be no requests for individual financial data from growers who wish to take part.
The initiative also includes the development of a comprehensive high rainfall zone cropping manual, providing growers with valuable insights and case studies to guide their future decision-making.
"Our goal is clear: by April 30, 2027, wheat and barley growers in high rainfall environments of Australia will have the motivation, agronomic support, and knowledge required to implement management practices that help close the yield gap whilst maximising profit," Mr Poole said.
The Hyper Profitable Crops initiative represents a significant $2.27m investment in the future of the Australian grains industry, paving the way for sustainable growth in wheat and barley crops.
With the collective efforts of growers and industry, this initiative will aim to unlock new levels of sustainable practices and on-farm profitability.
