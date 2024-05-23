The Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Limousin wins biggest Casino Beef Week led steer

JB
By Jamie Brown
May 23 2024 - 11:35am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Champion led steer at Casino Beef Week, a Limousin bred by Josh Sawtell, Lindesay View at Findon Creek, and fed by Murray Nicholls, Tookawhile at Roseberry Creek, with judge Tyson Will, Delungra.
Champion led steer at Casino Beef Week, a Limousin bred by Josh Sawtell, Lindesay View at Findon Creek, and fed by Murray Nicholls, Tookawhile at Roseberry Creek, with judge Tyson Will, Delungra.

A middleweight champion black Limousin steer beat all comers in the largest Casino Beef week led steer event on Wednesday night.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JB

Jamie Brown

North Coast reporter

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.