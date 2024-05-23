Limousin wins biggest Casino Beef Week led steer

A middleweight champion black Limousin steer beat all comers in the largest Casino Beef week led steer event on Wednesday night.
Weighing 479 kilograms at 12 months, the first-calf black Limousin by East Coast Hector from Flemington Ally caught the eye of judge Tyson Will, Delungra, who commented on the high quality of the draft, comprising more than 100 entries.
Bred by Josh and Kirsty Sawtell, Lindesay View Limousins at Findon creek via Kyogle, the calf didn't meet criteria as a potential sire so the decision was made to keep him as a steer.
"It turned out to be the right decision," said Mr Sawtell.
In partnership with Murray and Nicole Nicholls, Tookawhile at nearby Roseberry Creek, the show-stopper was brought to his full potential, with judge Mr Will commenting on his length, softness, muscle and fat cover.
Winners of the heavyweight steer division took some deciding, with Mr Will noting that one would have to "travel far and wide to find a class as good as this".
In the end it was a Limousin, 630kg at 12 months, bred and fed by Anthony O'Dwyer, Bell, Qld.
Judge Mr Will commented on the steer's presence, particularly his top line - "where all the expensive cuts come from" - as well as his cover and length.
Reserve heavyweight steer was a Belgian Blue/Angus cross, 660kg, produced by Chloe Plowman and Hamish McLachlan, Kingaroy, Qld.
Reserve middleweight steer was awarded to Speckle Park over Limousin/Murray Grey, 438kg, bred by Brian and Noeline Grogan, Tenterfield, and prepared by Kellie Knight, Double K Pastoral at Tatham via Casino.
Champion lightweight steer was awarded to an Angus, 376kg, bought in the saleyards and prepared by John Wilcox, Tenterfield, with Andrew Hill, Woodenbong.
Reserve lightweight steer was an Angus over Limousin/Speckle Park, 330kg, produced by St Catherine's Catholic College at Singleton.
Champion and reserve led heifers were Limousin calves, 422kg and 399kg respectively, bred by Shakriba Show Steers, Glen Innes, and prepared by Holy Trinity School, Inverell.
Overall junior champion was also the champion heifer, while Holy Trinity also claimed reserve junior, a Limousin/Charolais, 492kg in partnership with Inverell and Glen Innes agents Ben McMahon and Nathan Purvis.
Champion returning steer from the Casino potential show steer sale, was a Limousin 524kg produced by John Wilcox, Tenterfield.
Reserve champion returning steer from the Casino potential show steer sale was a Speckle Park over Limousin/Murray grey bred by Brian and Noeline Grogan, Tenterfield and produced by Double K Pastoral, Tatham.
Champion whiteface was a Hereford over Santa Gertrudis/Simmental, produced by Mia Mackay, Diamond Downs at Kyogle.
Reserve champion whiteface was a Hereford, 496kg, produced by Logan and Brodie Scott, Armidale.
