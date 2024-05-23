Sale-O Sale-O: Jack Rodham eyes off auctioneer career at Ag Industry Day

The machine-gun like quips of an auctioneer has been appealing to Jack Rodham from an young age.
As the son of a former stock and station agent from Uranquinty, Jack, 15, wants to follow in his father's footsteps. So when the opportunity to grow his agricultural skills came up, he jumped at it.
Jack is among more than 130 students from across the Riverina who got a crash course in agriculture skills as part of Ag Industry Day.
Rotating between eight stations at TAFE NSW Primary Industries Centre in North Wagga Wagga, students took part part in hands-on lessons in shearing, sheep handling, wool marketing, butchering, ag mechanical, and even merchandising.
"Growing up on a property I have knowledge about the livestock but today I've learned about what I need to go into the industry, I need to be able to communicate with farmers and create relationships," Jack said.
The Riverina Anglican College student is no stranger to the industry having grown up on a livestock and cropping farm as well as gaining experience as a stock agent with Scott Myers from H.Francis and Co, Wagga Wagga.
"I want to be a stock agent, as I like to travel to farms and see everyone," he said.
He also has experience as an auctioneer having competed in the school's auctioneering competition.
This saw him head to Sydney Royal on two occasions for the school's auctioneering competition, in which he placed fourth this year.
AgriFutures Australia workforce delivery manager Abbey O'Callaghan said the workshops were developed in response to recommendations from the Cultivating Futures report. The report emphasised the need to broaden the conversation about roles in the industry and showcase new technology as a selling point.
"Some of the world's biggest challenges are directly related to agriculture: food security, sustainability, and climate change," Ms O'Callaghan said.
"The Ag Industry Days challenged the idea that agriculture is just farming and showcased to students the opportunities in the industry right on their doorstep.
"Importantly, we wanted to inspire students to embrace STEM and agricultural subjects as they progress into their senior school years."
TAFE NSW agriculture head teacher Rob Harris said the program gave students a valuable glimpse at an exciting industry where job opportunities were plentiful.
"The Riverina-Murray agriculture industry is booming and with that growth comes strong demand for skilled workers," Mr Harris said.
"TAFE NSW is proud to be training the agricultural leaders of tomorrow and ensuring they have the practical skills and real-world experience to help the industry thrive.
"This event will help inspire many of these students to continue their studies at TAFE NSW and forge successful careers in agriculture."
According to Katie Friedlieb, senior project officer at Training Services NSW, the event provided students insights into an industry that may not be on their radar.
"Agriculture is no longer just about the traditional farmer, and we need professionals working in the sector in an off-farm capacity too," Ms Friedlieb said.
AgriFutures Australia, Training Services NSW and TAFE NSW joined forces to host the Ag Industry Day at TAFE, with students getting a hands-on taste of the many and diverse careers available in the booming ag industry.
