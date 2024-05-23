The Land
Dulverton Angus sires sell to strong bidding

JB
By Jamie Brown
May 23 2024 - 8:00pm
Top selling Dulverton Think Big T196 came with a power of figures to prove his easy-doing abilities. Photo supplied.
A full clearance of 76 Angus bulls offered by Greg and Sally Chappel, Dulverton at Glen Innes, averaged $12,447 a head to top at $34,000.

JB

Jamie Brown

North Coast reporter

