Dulverton Angus sires sell to strong bidding

A full clearance of 76 Angus bulls offered by Greg and Sally Chappel, Dulverton at Glen Innes, averaged $12,447 a head to top at $34,000.
Best selling sire Dulverton Think Big T196, 812 kilograms at 21 months, went to repeat clients Lachlan and Trudy Mace, Red Ridge Grazing at Stanage Bay, Qld to put over Angus and Angus composite cows.
The easy doing bull by USA18130471 Musgrave 316 Exclusive PV exhibited good muscling and sound feet with tenderness and marbling scores of 9 and 8 respectively, based on a score of 10 from Dulverton's own Igenity beef profile.
He came recommended as safe for heifers, with a birth weight score of 4 with a calving ease direct score of 8.
Growth figures based on Trans Tasman Angus Cattle Evaluation scores include +111 for 600 day weights, +73 for carcase weight, +22 for milk and +22 for scrotal diameter, measured on the day at 42 centimetres.
The family has been buying Dulverton bulls for 15 years to infuse a composite herd of Brangus and Belmont Red, grazing on floodplain on the coast between Rockhampton and Mackay.
Bullock progeny are sold into a grass-finished program at 2.5 years old, weighing 330-350kg carcase weight.
A select few Dulverton bulls are chosen for their good skin and hair. They must be moderate animals with mature cow weight estimated breeding values at 100 or below.
"We don't want progeny too big," said Mr Mace. "We don't have the environment for that."
Dulverton principals Greg and Sally Chappel have been instrumental in helping the Mace family select correct bulls for their country.
"They look after us as clients,"Mr Mace said. "They are relationship focused
"We have learned a lot from them over the years."
Second-best priced bull Dulverton Takeover Target T179 PV made $28,000, selling to repeat client and neighbour Robyn Kerr, Mount Slo.
By Norr21 Rennylea 21 from a Dulverton Peri, the 812kg sire, 21 months, presented with 37cm scrotal, positive growth and milk with a +3 intra muscular fat score on the Trans Tasman account with tenderness at 9 and marbling 8 on the Igenity system.
The bull, with "near perfect feet and legs, great skin and hair," has been used in the stud.
Dulverton Tavistock T235 by TFAN90 Landfall new Ground N90 PV brought a closing bid of $25,000.
The 828kg sire came with a 41cm scrotal and a tenderness score of 10, recording a structural assessment score of seven plus - the first Dulverton bull since New Approach N208, based on consultant Dick Whale's calculations.
Dulverton Tavistock T229 PV by Landfall New Ground made $25,000, purchased by the Latham family, Curlewis.
At 762kg and 41cm scrotal the sire presented with +135 600 day growth, and +11.4 eye muscle area, with igenity figures of 6/10 for birth weight and calving ease direct.
Bulls sold to new and repeat clients in three states including the Victorian stud Featherstone Angus, which purchased Dulverton Takeover Target T359 by Norr21 Rennylea 21 for $20,000.
At 800kg and 41cm scrotal the sire - from a fertile female line - recorded +165 for 600 day growth.
Volume buyer was repeat commercial breeder Stuart Speed, Goodliffe Grazing Co, Springsure, Qld, who purchased a dozen sires to average $8500, paying to a top of $17,000 for Dulverton think Big T118 by Exclusive with +143 for 600 day growth and +9.3 for EMA and an IMF of +2.6.
The sale was conducted by Colin Say and Co, Glen Innes, through online portal Stocklive.
