Almost 3000 head yarded at Wodonga

Angus steers made up a large portion of the more than 2900 head yarding at the Northern Victoria Livestock Exchange on Thursday.
Steers sold to a top of $1790 a head while the heifer portion reached $1470.
Steers weighing less than 330 kilograms sold for $400 to $1090, while steers weighing 280kg to 330kg made $650 to $1215.
Steers weighing 330kg to 400kg sold for $890 to $1450 and heavier steers more than 400kg made $1050 to $1790.
Heifers less than 280kg sold for $300 to $840, while heifers weighing between 280kg and 300kg made $400 to $920.
Heifers in the 330kg to 400kg weight range sold for $550 to $1200 and heavier heifers more than 400kg made $1000 to $1470.
Pregnancy-tested-in-calf heifers sold for $1420 to $1650 and cows with calves made $700 to $1720.
The top-priced steers were a pen of five Angus, 533kg, from JJ and WR Gallacher, Yackandandah, Vic, sold for $1790.
Mina Helena, Tawonga, sold six Angus steers, 513kg, for $1500.
Mt Elliot Grazing Co, Corryong, Vic, sold 16 Angus steers, 426kg, for $1450.
In other breeds Bowler Station Unit Trust, Mitta Mitta, Vic, sold six Hereford steers, 422kg, for $1330. The same vendor sold another 15 Hereford steers, 375kg, for $1220.
Springvale Estate Pastoral, Gundowring, Vic, sold six Simmental-cross steers, 371kg, for $1110.
Ged McFarland Roofing, Baranduda, Vic, sold 20 Charolais steers, 279kg, for $890.
Henry Collins, Stanley, Vic, sold eight Angus heifers, 494kg, for $1470. The same vendor sold another eight Angus heifers, 426kg, for $1350.
A pen of six Angus heifers, 396kg, from CD and BHM Jones, Mansfield, Vic, sold for $1200.
Goonan Brothers Partnership, Dederang, Vic, sold nine Angus heifers, 367kg, for $1100.
Banyule Partnership, Tallangatta, Vic, sold 27 Composite heifers, 308kg, for $920.
Bernard Hore and Co, Bowna, sold 10 Hereford heifers, 292kg, for $755.
A pen of 22 PTIC Angus heifers from MJ and LA Bulle, Wantagong, sold for $1650.
Nagnom Family Trust, Osbornes Flat, Vic, sold four Angus cows with calves for $1720.
Kim Bucholtz, Rutherglen, sold nine Angus cows with calves for $1700.
The sale was conducted by Brian Unthank Rural, Corcoran Parker, Peter Ruaro Livestock - Rodwells, and Schubert Boers.
