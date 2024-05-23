The Land
Repeat client demand for Wattletop Angus type

JB
By Jamie Brown
Updated May 24 2024 - 10:22am, first published 5:00am
Wattletop Exclusive T144 sold to repeat local clients for the top money of $26,500 at the Guyra stud's 2024 online sale.
Wattletop Angus at Guyra sold its full draft of 33 bulls during an online auction on Thursday to record an average of $13,682 with a top price of $26,500.

JB

Jamie Brown

North Coast reporter

