The Land
A larrikin genius with a camera lens

By Anna Rose
May 24 2024 - 11:00am
Roderick "Jake" Lindsay has sadly passed away. Picture by Anna Rose
Described as a genius with a camera, Roderick "Jake" Lindsay sadly died at his home in Coonabarabran on Saturday, May 18.

