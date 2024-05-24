A larrikin genius with a camera lens

Described as a genius with a camera, Roderick "Jake" Lindsay sadly died at his home in Coonabarabran on Saturday, May 18.
For about 25 years, Jake was a larger-than-life figure on the Tamworth streetscape from his upstairs photographic studio, Shot By Jake, a few doors down from the Peel and Brisbane Street intersection.
Seven years ago, he pulled up stumps and moved to Coonabarabran to care for his elderly mother, Maureen.
Jake, who was born on April 7, 1962, was not only a gifted photographer, he had an amazing way with words.
He undertook his journalism cadetship at The Land newspaper as a youngster.
He also worked as the publicity officer for the Australian Poll Hereford Society in the late 1980s.
Eleven years ago, he began working with the then-named Central West Lifestyle magazine as its chief photographer and feature writer.
That magazine is now known as Regional Lifestyle, and it was Jake's responsibility to visit a regional town or towns, conduct interviews, shoot the accompanying images, and return home to write, sometimes up to 50 stories.
He had a unique turn of phrase, lived the life of 10 men, doing exactly as he wanted.
Jake has left this world a much better place for his genuine enthusiasm for life and for those he held dear.
Jake's images were also captured in several books including Showtime (with words by iconic Australian poet Murray Hartin), Beneath the Brim and Hat's Life.
Jake's funeral will be held at 11am, Friday, May 31, at St Lawrence's Catholic Church, 14 Namoi Street, Coonabarabran.
