The Land
Casino Beef Week stud exhibit rewards Braford

JB
By Jamie Brown
May 25 2024 - 6:30pm
Champion exhibitor at Casino Beef Week, Little Valley Grazing, Stratheden, with Doug Cameron and supreme exhibit Obie, Cameron Bennett with Supreme female Natasha and her calf with Anna Bennett and her brother Lawson with Quincy who placed second in his junior class.
A Braford senior bull with presence and phenotype caught the eye of Casino Beef Week stud cattle judge Scott Hann, Truro at Bellatta, to be crowned supreme exhibit on Saturday.

JB

Jamie Brown

North Coast reporter

