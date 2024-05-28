Don't let yourself be on mute

You're on mute. And you don't even know it.
There is something really important happening that affects everyone in regional NSW and most people are likely not even aware of it.
That is the lack of participation in feedback to government decision makers.
During my work in 2022 with the NSW Treasurer on the "Women's Economic Opportunity Statement", I was surprised to learn regional businesses, not for profits, and government organisations had not made submissions through the consultation period.
With just two weeks to go, I hosted a listening session with the panel and jumped on the phone to encourage people to make a submission and tell the story of the lack of childcare in regional Australia, the poor connection to internet preventing women from working from home and the lack of training available to upskill locally.
If we don't make submissions, we are not heard. If we are not heard, we cannot have change. Right now, the NSW Freight Policy Reform is underway and submissions are invited to review and change policy around freight. This will inform where and when the government invests money to upgrade road and rail corridors throughout the next decade.
Did you know Farmers in the Narrabri Shire can save $567 per 20-foot equivalent unit (TEU) on freight, shipping to the Port of Newcastle over the Port of Brisbane?
Did you know in Moree it's $297/TEU, in Armidale it's $445/TEU?
These are big numbers and would result in around $10 million a year remaining in these communities as freight savings.
If you do not know you need to make a submission before May 31, you do now. If you are having difficulty writing your submission, the best way is to simply share your story, your challenges, your aspirations as farmers or business owners. From personal experience, I can assure you the stories of people on the ground can move a panel to act.
