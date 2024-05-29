The Land

Blowing in the wind? Turbines proposed for Sunny Corner forest

May 29 2024 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The location at Sunny Corner for the proposed wind farm (main picture; supplied) and an example of a wind farm turbine (inset).
The location at Sunny Corner for the proposed wind farm (main picture; supplied) and an example of a wind farm turbine (inset).

INSTALLING a meteorological mast will be one of the first steps for those behind a wind farm proposal for land east of Bathurst.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.