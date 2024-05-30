The Land
Home/Rural Life

Vale Bill Blyth: Opera in paddock co-founder

May 30 2024 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
William Blyth who sadly died on March 20 was an avid lover of music. Vale Bill 1945-2024.
William Blyth who sadly died on March 20 was an avid lover of music. Vale Bill 1945-2024.

Inverell and Delungra lost a popular, well-known identity with the death of Bill Blyth on March 20.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.