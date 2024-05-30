Quality cattle match market trends at Braidwood

The quality was the highlight at the annual Blue Ribbon weaner sale at Braidwood on Thursday.
Nutrien Ag Solutions yarded about 1600 cattle for the final Braidwood feature weaner sale of the season with steers sold to a top of $1300 a head.
Nutrien agent Charlie Croker said the quality was "outstanding".
"There was a lot of weight in the top end and the cattle were presented in very good condition," he said.
"Overall it followed the trend of where the market is at.
"There has been a big influx of numbers which has tipped things back a bit in the last few weeks."
Steers sold for $510 to $1300, with the top Angus steers more than 330 kilograms mostly sold for more than $1100.
Heifers sold for $400 to $900.
A line of 17 Angus steers, 370kg, from IA and L Moloney, Taralga, made $1300.
Rodney and Naomi Royds, Braidwood, sold 46 Angus steers, 360kg, with Hazeldean blood for $1300.
Rhonda and Darren Waters, Braidwood, sold 10 Angus steers, 374kg, for $1260. The same vendor also sold 16 Hereford-cross steers, 360kg, for $1040.
Colin Tetley, Braidwood, sold 18 Angus steers, 322kg, for $1160. The same vendor also sold. 21 black baldy steers, 307kg, for $1000.
Dorothy Griggs, Araluen, sold 25 Hereford steers, 290kg, for $840.
Paul Minogue sold 21 Angus heifers, 318kg, for $900.
Brian and Sandra Callan sold 32 Angus heifers, 323kg, for $850. The same vendor sold another 29 Angus heifers, 273kg, for $800.
Peter Bowie, Braidwood, sold six Angus heifers, 309kg, for $840.
Croker Partnership, Goulburn, sold 16 Angus-cross heifers, 337kg, for $800.
Ken and Lyn Gumm, Harolds Cross, sold 12 Hereford heifers for $750.
Brian Webb, Braidwood, sold 10 Shorthorn heifers for $620 and 18 Hereford-cross heifers for $665.
Buyers were local with others from Bungendore, West Wyalong, Wagga Wagga, Yass and Moss Vale.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.