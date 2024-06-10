The Land
Home/Cropping

Chickpea plant to pass 800,000 ha; get ready for the agronomic challenges

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
June 10 2024 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pulse Australia's agronomist, Paul McIntosh, Highfields, Queensland, at the Crop Consultants Australia seminar in Tamworth on Thursday. Picture by Simon Chamberlain
Pulse Australia's agronomist, Paul McIntosh, Highfields, Queensland, at the Crop Consultants Australia seminar in Tamworth on Thursday. Picture by Simon Chamberlain

The Indian government's removal of a 68 per cent tariff on Australian chickpeas has supercharged the planting of northern Desi chickpeas, with estimates that more than 800,000 hectares will be grown.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simon Chamberlain

Simon Chamberlain

Journalist

I have comprehensive experience in rural and regional journalism, as well as more than six years as a media officer for several politicians and worked in local government. I rejoined The Land in May 2022 and have loved being back in harness, reporting on a massive range of topics.

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.