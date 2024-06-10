The Land
The jockey's side hustle - first auction post COVID at Richmond last month

By Virginia Harvey
June 10 2024 - 11:00am
The red-fawn dog by Feral Franky (won 24 races and $482,000), from Springview Sugar, by Aston Dee Bee, which sold for $13,000 at Greyhound Racing NSW Puppy Auction at Richmond late last month. Photo Virginia Harvey.
AS predicted, the four pups produced from champion race-bitch She's A Pearl fetched the top prices at the inaugural Greyhound Racing NSW Puppy Auction at Richmond Race Club's grounds recently.

