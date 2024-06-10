The jockey's side hustle - first auction post COVID at Richmond last month

AS predicted, the four pups produced from champion race-bitch She's A Pearl fetched the top prices at the inaugural Greyhound Racing NSW Puppy Auction at Richmond Race Club's grounds recently.
I swung by the Londonderry Road located racing circuit to find a well-attended event, the crowds of Greyhound enthusiasts hoping to secure their "next champion" race dog.
Selling of the 145 catalogued lots (minus withdrawals) was conducted in front of the grandstand, buyers spending a total of $1.277 million, with an average of almost $9600.
Similar to Magic Millions Bloodstock's and Inglis' race series for its sale-graduates, pups purchased at the auction are now eligible to race in a $200,000 Auction Race Series to be held late next year.
Among the crowd was long-time participant, former bookmaker and president of the Dubbo Greyhound Club Shayne Stiff, who commented on the large numbers of buyers in attendance.
"There are a lot of buyers from around the state, as well as some interstate here," Mr Stiff said.
"There has been a lot of puppy auctions over the years, but this is the first time there has been one since COVID."
"This is run by Greyhound Racing NSW and there is a race attached to the sale worth $150,000 which will be run towards the end of 2025, most likely here at Richmond or Wentworth Park."
The pups offered and sold were aged between three to 10 months, and are set to race at about 18 months to 24 months of age.
The bitch (of the four pups) produced from Million Dollar Chase champion She's A Pearl was the top price at $60,000, while her three brothers, all by super sire Fernando Bale, were knocked down for $52,000, $50,000 and $45,000.
Like the great Danehill is to the Thoroughbred world, the 11-year-old Fernando Bale is to the Greyhound industry, his progeny now earning over $165 million.
Like in Thoroughbred auction rings, Greyhounds can be a bit shy and as young pups and in front of a vibrant crowd some of the lots were carried in, placed onto the dog podium with its handlers stroking the dog in reassurance and holding them close.
Joe Sammut - who is a representative of Hidez - which deals in animal performance, recovery, and travel compression suits (such as the one Black Caviar wore when she travelled to England in 2012) - was at the auction and gave a few insights.
"Dogs can race once a week if they are going alright, but sprinting dogs may race twice a week," Mr Sammut said.
"Then they are spelled; but usually a dog will 'tell-you' when they are a bit 'flat'.
"Firstly, you rear them to about 14 months old, then you get them broken-in - teaching them to chase and get them to jump out of the boxes (barriers).
"Some jockeys have gone into Greyhounds; I know in Melbourne some jockeys have gone into Greyhound training and rearing."
Noted Sydney based hoop, Tyler Schiller - who has a winning tally of over 437 wins (including partnering Mariamia to a Group 1 win last year) - purchased the Ferando Bale bitch, from Yuko Girl, for $23,000.
WINS in recent months by Seonee and Tintookie, seems to be Western Australia's gain, as the gallopers' sire, Winning Rupert, has "gone west."
Trained by Brad Widdup at Hawkesbury, Tintookie won five races and $495,000 - her latest the ATC Wenona Girl Stakes-G3, while Seonee has won nine races and $594,00, her latest the SAJC Queen Of The South Stakes-G2 in Adelaide.
Five-year-old gelding, Putt For Dough is another recent winner successful at Randwick.
Earlier, Winning Rupert four-year-old mare Semana won the ATC Triscay Stakes-G3, before finishing second in the Coolmore Classic-G1, then third in the Queen Of The Turf-G1 at her most recent starts.
Beginning at Newgate Farm, Aberdeen, then a stint in Queensland, Winning Rupert - winner of five (of his six career starts) including three stakes in Brisbane - the Brisbane Racing Club Champagne Classic-G2 his best, is by champion Australian sire Written Tycoon.
Winning Rupert will join All American (by Red Ransom) Manhattan Rain (Encosta de Lago), and Aysar (Deep Field) at Geisel Park, south-west of Perth at Myalup.
