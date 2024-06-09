The Land

Major supermarket places limit on eggs after bird flu outbreak spreads

Ayden Dawkins
By Ayden Dawkins
June 10 2024 - 9:42am
Coles has introduced a limit of two cartons of eggs per customer. Picture by Shutterstock
Supermarket Coles has announced a temporary limit on egg purchases as cases of bird flu spread in Victoria.

Ayden Dawkins

Ayden Dawkins

Morning News Editor

Morning news editor on the ACM national digital team. Do you have a story that should be told? Email me at ayden.dawkins@austcommunitymedia.com.au

