The Land
Home/Rural Life

'We work together in our village': new OAM recipient is 'no one-woman band'

Emily Gobourg
By Emily Gobourg
June 10 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rhonda Watt has been recognised for a Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) for service to the community of Cumnock. Picture by Jude Keogh.
Rhonda Watt has been recognised for a Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) for service to the community of Cumnock. Picture by Jude Keogh.

It's not always easy for a modest go-getter to hide from accolades, but it's even harder when they're up for a Medal of the Order of Australia.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Gobourg

Emily Gobourg

Journalist

Em Gobourg is a Cabonne-based journo with the CWD. Outside of people and business yarns, she's usually wearing Tradie boots or found on a rugby paddock. Want to get in touch? Flick an email to emily.gobourg@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.