The Land
Home/Agribusiness

Riding the wave, but hopefully not goodbye

June 10 2024 - 11:52am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
In spite of having previously had losses with clean energy company, Carnegie, The Punter has decided to sink a few more dollars in the company. Picture by Shutterstock.
In spite of having previously had losses with clean energy company, Carnegie, The Punter has decided to sink a few more dollars in the company. Picture by Shutterstock.

The Punter has decided to wave farewell - hopefully not goodbye - to $1000, which he is giving to the wave energy company, Carnegie Clean Energy (ASX code CCE).

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.