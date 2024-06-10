Faces at the footy: Day 2 of the NSW Country Rugby Union Championships in photos

The sun came out just in time to crown the Kings and Queens of country rugby.
The NSW Country Championships came to a thrilling and emotional conclusion at Scully Park on Sunday afternoon with Central Coast winning a dramatic Caldwell Cup final 46-43 over Illawarra.
Five-eighth Adam Dankert nailed two late clutch penalties, the first to level the scores up at 43-all with two minutes remaining and the second to put them ahead in the final seconds.
As if for dramatic effect, the ball hit the post but bounced back between them.
Not long after, the final whistle sparked jubilant scenes, with the Colts players, who had been presented with the Rowlands Colts Cup at half-time, swarming the field to celebrate with the players.
The zone's second Caldwell Cup triumph in three years, there was a bit more emotion behind this one.
As captain, Ethan McInnes finished his speech with: "This is for Harry".
"Harry" is Harry McWilliam, who was tragically killed in a workplace accident at John Hunter Hospital in July 2023.
As a tribute to the 20-year-old, whose father Craig was co-coach of the victorious side, they retired the No.2 jersey he had worn just a few weeks before his death for the weekend and placed it on the ground in front of the bench all of their games.
Later, after they received the Cup, they chanted, "Harry, Harry..."
The seniors' and colts' wins capped off a successful tournament for Central Coast with their women earlier beating Illawarra 9-nil to win the Shield.
The Cup final wasn't the only thrilling finish with the Central North women pulling off a stunning comeback win over Mid North Coast, with Cassidy Morley scoring a brilliant individual try after the siren.
Piper Rankmore then converted from in front to snatch third place 14-13.
Central West meanwhile got their hands back on the Thomson Cup with a 28-10 triumph over Hunter while the Blue Bulls men were too good for Central North in the Richardson Shield Final, claiming the silverware 55-20.
Here are the full Day 2 results:
Men
Central Coast 46 d Illawarra 43
Hunter 17 d Far North Coast 13
Central West 55 d Central North 20
Mid North Coast 10 d New England 5
Mid North Coast 10 d Western Plains 0
Thomson Cup (Women)
New England 21 d Far North Coast 0
Central Coast 9 d Illawarra 0
Central North 14 d Mid North Coast 13
Central West 28 d Hunter 10
Rowlands Colts Cup
Central West 17 d Illawarra 0
Central Coast 6 d Hunter 3
New England 24 d Illawarra 10
Central Coast 18 d Central West 18
Hunter 28 d New England 14
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.