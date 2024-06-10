The Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Last chance to have your say on Local Land Services boards

Updated June 10 2024 - 5:27pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Voting for the Local Lands Services elections is closing soon. Picture supplied
Voting for the Local Lands Services elections is closing soon. Picture supplied

Local Land Services is reminding rural landholders to vote now before it is too late to have their say in local board elections.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.