Last chance to have your say on Local Land Services boards

Local Land Services is reminding rural landholders to vote now before it is too late to have their say in local board elections.
Local Land Services Executive Director Regional Delivery James Hutchinson-Smith said voting was one way to help ensure your local board reflected the needs of your region.
"Our boards and regions help make us unique and ensure we maintain local connections to the communities we service," Mr Hutchinson-Smith said.
"Our local board members play key roles in helping shape the services and strategies for our regions and the people we support.
"With only a small window of opportunity remaining to get your vote in before it closes, we're calling on all Local Land Services ratepayers to vote before it is too late."
Elections are being held in each of the 11 Local Land Services regions to fill 34 roles.
To vote, you must first request a voting pack, which can be sent electronically.
You can request a voting pack by either:
Electronic voting pack requests close 5pm, 12 June.
To be eligible, you must be an individual who is 18 or more years old and an occupier of a rateable holding under the Local Land Services Act 2013. The holding may consist of wholly or partly rateable land.
Voting in the upcoming election will be open until 5pm, 14 June.
To register for voting and to see a full list of candidates, visit www.lls.nsw.gov.au/board-recruitment
