Let's talk: Company behind proposed Sunny Corner wind farm starts consultation

THE first step has been taken in the community consultation process for a proposed wind farm between Bathurst and Lithgow.
Someva Renewables - which has been jointly awarded a permit, with Mainstream Renewable Power, to investigate a wind farm at Sunny Corner State Forest - says it has set up a public information booth at Portland Library.
Someva says it will also be organising meetings with "community organisations, local businesses, local councils, First Nations groups and local residents" to hear their views.
It comes after the announcement in late May that a joint investigation into the Sunny Corner project had begun.
If it goes ahead, the wind farm would have a potential capacity of approximately 500 megawatts, could power an estimated 300,000 NSW homes and save more than one million tonnes of carbon from being released each year, according to Someva.
The Sunny Corner proposal follows the approval, with conditions, of Elgin Energy's proposed solar farm at Glanmire, just east of Bathurst, which has been opposed by state Member for Bathurst Paul Toole.
It also follows the deferral of an environmental impact statement for a proposed pumped hydro project near Yetholme, which is also not supported by the state member.
Action groups have been set up to fight the proposed Glanmire and Yetholme projects.
South of Bathurst, meanwhile, the Oberon Against Wind Towers group is fighting a proposal for a wind farm between Taralga and Oberon and separate proposals for wind farms in state forests near Black Springs.
SOMEVA managing director Jamie Chivers said the company was looking forward to meeting local residents and groups to talk about the Sunny Corner investigation.
"This initial community consultation is designed to provide locals an opportunity to learn more about the investigative process underway and to ensure the community's feedback is incorporated into this exciting opportunity from the outset," he said.
"As part of our community co-design process, we are committed to working collaboratively with the community at all times.
"This includes in the scoping and design of the project, the creation of tailored community benefits funds and in supporting local job and procurement opportunities.
"Please get in touch with us if you'd like to learn more and I'd encourage all locals to visit our information booth in Portland over the coming weeks."
SOMEVA Renewables' public information booth at Portland Library opened on Wednesday, June 5.
The company says the booth will be open:
