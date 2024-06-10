Highway closed, investigations continue at site of fatal four-vehicle crash

Update
Four vehicles were involved in a fatal car crash in the Central West on Monday night.
Emergency services were called to the Newell Highway, near O'Leary's Lane in Peak Hill, just after 5pm on Monday following reports of a crash involving a truck carrying cattle and three cars.
One person died at the scene, they are yet to be identified.
Six people were treated by paramedics, they have been taken to Dubbo and Parkes hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.
A crime scene has been established and the highway remains closed. Investigations are underway from the Crash Investigation Unit.
The road is expected to remain closed for some time.
Earlier
One person is dead after a cattle truck and car crash in the Central West.
Emergency services were called to the Newell Highway on Monday following reports of a crash involving a truck and three cars.
The Newell Highway is closed in both directions between Tomingley and Peak Hill, according to Live Traffic.
Officers remain on the scene.
Motorists are urged to avoid the area.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.