Thomas Foods International plans $60 million upgrade to Bourke abattoir

Rebecca Nadge
By Rebecca Nadge
June 12 2024 - 6:45am
The workforce is made up of about 200 people. Picture by Simon Chamberlain
The workforce is made up of about 200 people. Picture by Simon Chamberlain

The company behind the Bourke abattoir has kicked off a $60 million capital works program which will allow the plant to process up to 6000 head of goats per day.

Rebecca Nadge

Rebecca Nadge

Livestock editor

Bec is livestock editor for The Land. She has previously worked for Stock & Land in Victoria, the ABC in Kununurra, and newspapers in Kalgoorlie and New Zealand. Contact her at bec.nadge@theland.com.au

