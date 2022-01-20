Verified Black Angus Beef BBQ Competition postponed

Due to the rapidly increasing number of COVID-19 cases across Australia, Angus Australia has made the difficult decision to postpone the Verified Black Angus Beef BBQ Competition, set to now take place in November.



Following the success of the inaugural Verified Black Angus Beef BBQ Competition in Albury 2019, Angus Australia was looking forward to the return of hosting this prestigious competition on February 26 at the Angus Australia office in Armidale.



While the decision to postpone the event has been a difficult one to make, Angus Australia has a duty of care to ensure the safety of attendees, participants, sponsors, and staff of the event.



"While it is incredibly disappointing that we have had to postpone the Verified Black Angus Beef BBQ Competition, the safety and wellbeing of our members, our team and the wider community is of the utmost importance," Angus Australia commercial supply chain manager Liz Pearson said.



"It will be fantastic to have our members and Angus producers here onsite for what will undoubtably be an exciting opportunity to network with our Verified Black Angus Beef brand owners, bringing our members together with those down the supply chain who are protecting and promoting the Angus brand all while enjoying Australia's best barbequed Verified Black Angus Beef on the rescheduled date of the 26th of November 2022."



Australia's only Verified Black Angus Beef BBQ Competition will be an invitational Australasian Barbeque Alliance (ABA) sanctioned event and will host 20 of the best Pitmasters and BBQ teams from around the country in a competition for a share in over $10,000 worth of cash and prizes.



The event is open to all and will be an afternoon and evening of amazing food with even better company featuring meat supplied by the Verified Black Angus Beef brands NH Foods Australia's Angus Reserve, Jacks Creek Black Angus and Macka's Australian Black Angus Beef.



Tickets will go on sale for the rescheduled event on October 10, 2022.



For further information regarding the Verified Black Angus Beef BBQ Competition please visit www.angusaustralia.com.au or contact Angus Australia Commercial Supply Chain Manager Liz Pearson at liz.pearson@angusaustralia.com.au.



