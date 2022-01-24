Bright and clear for Cowra Cup meeting fun

A successful Cowra Cup was held with a Go Troppo theme.



The Cowra Jockey Club also held the 25th Anniversary of the historic triple dead heat at the track.



In Fashions in the field, the participants were encouraged to dress tropically for the day.

Pink flamingos were a popular choice this year with three of the winners incorporating them into their outfits, including Michelle Myers who had an umbrella as well as flamingos on her heels,

Best dressed tropical male was Trevor Dhu from Canberra.

This year the couple with the most original tropical outfit were Emilie and Oliver Dhu from Canberra; Michelle Meyers from Mudgee was named the best dressed tropical female ; Jane Parsons from Cowra without a doubt had the most original tropical outfit at this years Cowra Cup meeting.

The prize for the most tropically dressed boy went to Cody Parsons from Parkes.

Local girl, Savannah Cassidy took home a $50 gift voucher for the most tropically dressed girl

The feature races were the Breakout River Cowra Japan Cup, 1200m - 1st Westlink, Nick Heywood / Darren Hyde.

In the Cowra Lamb Cowra Cup, 1700m it was 1st Athena's Lad, Jake Pracey-Holmes / Michael Mulholland.

