Grafton steers start the season firm to $2622

Grafton yarded 1200 head at its first store sale of the year on Thursday with weaner steers to $2093.52

Steers, including mouthed cattle and weaners, dominated the yarding with 548 head to average 672 cents a kilogram or $1826.92 and top at 960.2c/kg or $2622.57. At the December store sale 721 steers averaged 688c/kg to top at 101.2c/kg.

Heifers, 323 head, averaged 637c/kg or $1553.74 and reached a top of 850c/kg and $2319.27. At the last sale of 2021 276 heifers averaged 690c/kg or $1496.64 to top at 880.2c/kg and $2541.56.



All categories were well represented, in particular early season calves and good quality females. Light feeder steers sold firm. Weaner cattle sold fully firm with not many light cattle on offer.

Jill McGregor, Brushgrove, sold Angus weaner steers, 198kg for 885.2c/kg or $1759.

G and D Gilmour, Coramba, sold Angus weaners 282kg for 780c/kg or $2204.07.

Keys and McDonald, Tyringham, sold angus weaners 289kg for 724.2c/kg going back to the paddock on the Coffs Coast hinterland.

Merabu, Gillets Ridge, sold Angus steers 206kg for 900.2c/kg or $1860.41

Store bullocks and feeder steers sold to a cheaper market, which is a reflection of the backlog of heavy stock caused by the Omnicron virus rapidly infecting abattoir workers, where the killing floor can be down to 50 per cent operating capacity.

The few pens of bullocks averaged 418c/kg of $2208, reaching a top of $2835.36.

Simmental steers bred by Basil Moran, Brushgrove, sold to 534.2c/kg for 392.5kg or $2096.74, with another at 513.3kg making 474.2c/kg or $2434.23, going to the Bellinger for finishing. Those prices were back by 45c/kg from September.

Angus cross heifers from Kevin Brotherson, Couttes Crossing, made 686.2c/kg for 230kg or $1578.

Cows with calves, 128 head sold liveweight averaged $3213.05 and reached a top bid of $4000 for South Devon dispersed from Tom and Joy Grills, Carrs Peninsula.

Cows sold cents a kilo averaged 339.2c/kg or $1596.41 to top at 450.2c/kg and $2405. Cows PTIC from Mike Gray, Valla, sold to $3050.

The sale was conducted by Farrell McCrohon with Donovan Livestock and Property.

