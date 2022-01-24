Philanthropic supporter and Yulgilbar icon will be remembered for his love of the land

The generous and philanthropic owner by marriage of the iconic Yulgilbar Station, Baillieu Myer, has died aged 96 after a short illness. He will be remembered for his keen support for the grazing property, its lineage of Santa Gertrudis genetics and a very rich history, which he sought to preserve.

Mr Myer was the son of Sidney Myer, who founded the great department store chain. He married Sarah Hordern, who inherited Yulgilbar from her father Sam and who imported some of the first Santa Gertrudis cattle from King Ranch in Texas, a breed which is central to the image of the upper Clarence River station.

Mrs Myer announced her husband's death on Saturday by saying "his indomitable spirit, sense of humour and of fun, love for his family and friends, mental agility and curiosity have all been apparent throughout his long life and in these last few days.

"His life at Yulgilbar was a greatly loved part of everything he did and we are deeply appreciative of the care and respect that has always been shown to him.

"We will miss him terribly and treasure all the moments that we have shared during his life so well lived.

Baillieu Myer will also be remembered by his children Sid, Rupert and Samantha.

