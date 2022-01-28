Signs La Nina might be starting to weaken | The Outlook

It has definitely been an unusual summer with different parts of the country having extreme weather events as was expected.



In the past week, it has been SA's turn with many centres having record rains and a few places more than doubling their previous record.



Above average rainfall has occurred over wide areas of eastern Australia but a drying trend has developed in Vic and Tas in recent weeks.

The La Nina summer continues with little indication of significant change in the foreseeable future, but some fluctuations are appearing.



A week to 10 days ago there were signs that the La Nina could persist well into autumn, although weakening at that time.



In the past week, however, there have been a few indications that the event could be nearing its peak and the expected weakening could occur a little faster than was the case last week.



So, although cooler than usual sea surface temperatures in the central eastern tropical Pacific persist, and cooler sub-surface water remains in the eastern tropical Pacific as well, there are initial signs that these cooler sub-surface waters are starting to warm a little, indicating a weakening La Nina.



The atmospheric indicators still point to a La Nina through to early March, although it is worth noting that the Southern Oscillation Index has fallen in the past week and is now down in the neutral range, but perhaps temporarily.



However, rainfall in many parts of eastern Australia is still likely to remain above average but more variability might set in.

Some of the other indicators have shown a little change in the past week.



To the north the Madden-Julian Oscillation has weakened, although some models indicate it could strengthen again next week but east of Australia.



Nevertheless, this could see another burst of increased activity in the tropical north east of the country.

To the west the Indian Ocean Dipole will have no effect on our weather before April.



To the south the Southern Annular Mode unexpectedly "went" slightly negative but again, models predict it will return to positive by the end of the month, adding to the chance of above average rainfall down the east coast.



With winds continuing from the easterly quarter, high temperatures are unlikely in eastern NSW and Queensland but persistent north easters will see warm weather over southern NSW and Victoria without the extreme temperatures they get from north-north west winds.

In the longer term neutral conditions are likely in late autumn and winter with reasonable rains persisting as well but extended dry spells will gradually become more common by spring.



