Stormy end to the week in NSW as La Nina continues | Weather In Focus

Daily showers and thunderstorms will affect a broad area of NSW during the rest of this week, with another rain-bearing system on the horizon for next week.

Australia's tropics have been copping a decent amount of rain and thunderstorms over the last week, driven by the arrival of an active monsoon trough in northern Australia.



This wet and stormy weather has been affecting parts of WA, the NT and Qld.

We have also seen some of this tropical moisture drifting further south in the past week, delivering bursts of heavy in central and southern Australia.



Towards the end of last week, parts of South Australia picked up more than 10 times their average January rainfall in the space of just three days.

Now, this rain is spreading further east across NSW and other parts of south-eastern Australia.

A low pressure trough interacting with tropical moisture will continue to produce showers and thunderstorms in NSW each day between today and Sunday.



Some of these storms could be severe and localised areas of heavy rain are likely.

Looking further ahead, forecast models expect the monsoon trough to linger over Australia well into next week, which should maintain heavy rain and storms in northern and central parts of the country.



This outlook also increases the likelihood if rain and storms in NSW as tropical moisture continues to feed into low pressure troughs further south.

This type of weather pattern is typical during La Nina, which is the Pacific Ocean climate driver that has been in place since late spring.

Most long-range forecast models expect La Nina to persist until the end of summer before breaking down in autumn.



As a result, rainfall will most likely be near-to-above average for most of NSW during February and March.

