Tamworth reaches a new $6050 cow/calf unit high

THE cow with calf market once again reached new heights at the fortnightly Tamworth store cattle sale with a single stud Charolais cow with calf selling for $6050.

Offered by local vendor, J.S. Baker, the single lot shattered the previous category record of $5000, which was set by the Calrossy Anglican School stud last year.

Friday's peak price capped off a stellar day for the category, which also included a run of Charolais-cross cows with calves also offered by J.S. Baker, which reached $5180 a unit, up from the $4220 top at the last sale, while most pens sold for about $3500.

It was a similar story in the pregnancy-tested-in-calf (PTIC) section which was dearer than the last sale, reaching a top of $3600 a unit, up from $3360, and most sold from the $3600 top to $2675.



The section was topped a draft of Angus cows PTIC to stud bulls, which was offered by the Tisch family, Glen Alpine, Werris Creek.

The sale also marked a last hurrah for the Tisch family, which also sold runs of Angus heifers for $2090 a head and Angus steers for $2200/hd.



Steers made up the majority of Friday's yarding of 3000 head, up from 1400 at the previous sale, and prices were slightly lower than a fortnight ago.



A draft of Angus-cross steers offered by local vendor, Oaklands Pastoral, topped the category at $2380 and were among three runs of steers to sell for more than $2300, while weaner steers remained firm from the previous sale, reaching a top of $2360. Most steers sold from $1800 to $2200, while some lighter weaner steers sold for about $1500.

It was a similar story in the weaner heifer category where prices dipped slightly from $2240 at the previous sale to a top of $2200 for a pen of Angus weaners, offered by the Sherman family, Quirindi.



Yearling heifers climbed to a top of $2240 for Charolais-cross heifers offered by local vendor, Accalay Livestock.

